Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,146,667 shares of the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were traded, and its beta was 3.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.74, and it changed around $1.02 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26 Billion. RFP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.96, offering almost -1.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.49% since then. We note from Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 830.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.16 Million.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RFP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP): Trading Information

Instantly RFP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.67 on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0642 over the last five days. On the other hand, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is 0.8% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.38, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RFP is forecast to be at a low of $10.5 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) projections and forecasts

Resolute Forest Products Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +205.04 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +603% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 768% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $872.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Resolute Forest Products Inc. to make $927.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $689Million and $628Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. Resolute Forest Products Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 122.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.21% per year for the next five years.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.49% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares, and 86.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.86%. Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 38.27% of the shares, which is about 30.55 Million shares worth $199.79 Million.

Chou Associates Management Inc., with 5.73% or 4.57 Million shares worth $29.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1577451 shares worth $10.32 Million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 1.35 Million shares worth around $8.84 Million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.