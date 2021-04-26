Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 895,809 shares of the Qualtrics International Inc.(NASDAQ:XM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.63, and it changed around $0.99 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.83 Billion. XM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.28, offering almost -37.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.76% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 948.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.53, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Qualtrics International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 47.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.25%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 28.82 Thousand shares worth $948.4 Thousand.

LVW Advisors, LLC, with 0.02% or 18.46 Thousand shares worth $607.42 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3914707 shares worth $128.83 Million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $42.52 Million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.