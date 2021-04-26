Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1,117,497 shares of the Puxin Limited(NYSE:NEW) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.38, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $373.54 Million. NEW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.39, offering almost -182.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.43% since then. We note from Puxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 436.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.98 Million.

Puxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NEW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Puxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Puxin Limited (NEW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Puxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 93.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares, and 9.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.67%. Puxin Limited stock is held by 38 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 2.42 Million shares worth $14.06 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.51% or 1.32 Million shares worth $7.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 38360 shares worth $153.44 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 30Thousand shares worth around $174.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.