Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2,347,465 shares of the Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.19 Million. POAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.3, offering almost -112.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 Million.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended POAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 362.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POAI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +362.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 362.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.8%. Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.98% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares, and 2.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.12%. Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 358.29 Thousand shares worth $262.41 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.08% or 37.39 Thousand shares worth $27.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 295185 shares worth $216.19 Thousand, making up 0.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 122.87 Thousand shares worth around $180.61 Thousand, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.