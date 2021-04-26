PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4,021,899 shares of the PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.5, and it changed around $5.16 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52 Billion. PLBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.24, offering almost -3.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.26% since then. We note from PLBY Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.34 Million.

PLBY Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLBY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PLBY Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Trading Information

Instantly PLBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $49.64 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.237 over the last five days. On the other hand, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 1.6% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -36.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLBY is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -26.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PLBY Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

