Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 3,517,029 shares of the Pinterest, Inc.(NYSE:PINS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.08, and it changed around $0.09 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.5 Billion. PINS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.9, offering almost -19.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.93% since then. We note from Pinterest, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.48 Million.

Pinterest, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended PINS as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pinterest, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS): Trading Information Today

Instantly PINS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $76.35 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0158 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PINS is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $105. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) projections and forecasts

Pinterest, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +51.86 percent over the past six months and at a 76.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +170% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 242.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $473.66 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Pinterest, Inc. to make $530.41 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $271.94 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pinterest, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Pinterest, Inc. shares, and 73.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.03%. Pinterest, Inc. stock is held by 1038 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 44.51 Million shares worth $2.93 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.09% or 27.77 Million shares worth $1.83 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 14394587 shares worth $948.6 Million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.54 Million shares worth around $760.75 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.