PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,070,314 shares of the PHX Minerals Inc.(NYSE:PHX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.6, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.67 Million. PHX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.43, offering almost -108.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.69% since then. We note from PHX Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.75 Million.

PHX Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PHX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PHX Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX): Trading Information Today

Instantly PHX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.62- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.2812 over the last five days. On the other hand, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 101.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 57.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHX is forecast to be at a low of $4.1 and a high of $4.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) projections and forecasts

PHX Minerals Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +45.86 percent over the past six months and at a -20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -90.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -98.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.3%. PHX Minerals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PHX Dividend Yield

PHX Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.65% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.38% of PHX Minerals Inc. shares, and 37.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.75%. PHX Minerals Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 2.61 Million shares worth $6Million.

Trigran Investments Inc, with 10.52% or 2.36 Million shares worth $5.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 293956 shares worth $676.1 Thousand, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 223.32 Thousand shares worth around $513.63 Thousand, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.