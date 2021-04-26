Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 8,974,650 shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras(NYSE:PBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.59, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.53 Billion. PBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.89, offering almost -38.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.76% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.84 Million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR): Trading Information Today

Instantly PBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.63- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0082 over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.49, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBR is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $17.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) projections and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +17.39 percent over the past six months and at a 260.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -27.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +111.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 416.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.67 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $18.96 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.1%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings are expected to decrease by -76.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PBR Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 4.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 18.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.88%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 425 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 55.05 Million shares worth $618.24 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 1.41% or 52.63 Million shares worth $591.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 33859999 shares worth $287.13 Million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 12.63 Million shares worth around $100.15 Million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.