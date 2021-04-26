Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,650,855 shares of the Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.63, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.57 Million. MOGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.29, offering almost -61.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.43% since then. We note from Mogo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 Million.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO): Trading Information

Instantly MOGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.52- on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0415 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 976.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 269.68 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.98, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOGO is forecast to be at a low of $11.15 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mogo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.49% of Mogo Inc. shares, and 6.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.87%. Mogo Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.61% of the shares, which is about 1.35 Million shares worth $5.09 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.65% or 854.05 Thousand shares worth $3.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 503339 shares worth $4.28 Million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 17.7 Thousand shares worth around $139.3 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.