Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,747,593 shares of the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.85, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.29 Million. MFH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.14, offering almost -124.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.91% since then. We note from Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 428.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.82 Million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH): Trading Information

Instantly MFH has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.57- on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.1017 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 345.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day (s).

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.9%. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 123% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares, and 0.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.3%. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 1.14 Thousand shares worth $3.46 Thousand.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with 0.01% or 1Thousand shares worth $6.7 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 19600 shares worth $144.26 Thousand, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3.07 Thousand shares worth around $22.57 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.