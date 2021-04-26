Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 4,759,914 shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.58 Million. YVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.5, offering almost -160.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.9% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 Million.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YVR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR): Trading Information

Instantly YVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.08- on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.0627 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is -0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 951.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 97.67 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 663.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YVR is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +663.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 663.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.8%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.15% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 4.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.24%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with J. Goldman & Co., L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 550Thousand shares worth $858.06 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.21% or 23.41 Thousand shares worth $36.53 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.