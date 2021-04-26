Let’s Discuss The Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,118,541 shares of the Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.19, and it changed around -$2.75 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.76 Million. TARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.08, offering almost -450.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.39% since then. We note from Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.43 Million.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TARA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA): Trading Information

Although TARA has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.95 on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.2295 over the last five days. On the other hand, Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 288.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 271.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TARA is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +310.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 228.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.2%. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.94% of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 73.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.96%. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Opaleye Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 22.79% of the shares, which is about 2.56 Million shares worth $61.94 Million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 6.97% or 782.67 Thousand shares worth $18.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 264464 shares worth $6.4 Million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 145.5 Thousand shares worth around $2.62 Million, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.