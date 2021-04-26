Let’s Discuss The Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 11,424,811 shares of the Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.18, and it changed around $3.39 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.43 Billion. LAZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.8, offering almost -115.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.5% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.94 Million.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Trading Information

Instantly LAZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.50 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.2552 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.42% of Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares, and 19.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.71%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with Canvas GP 1, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 6.91 Million shares worth $234.85 Million.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP, with 0.64% or 1.5 Million shares worth $50.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 970935 shares worth $23.6 Million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 163.48 Thousand shares worth around $3.97 Million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.