Let’s Discuss The Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,945,016 shares of the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were traded, and its beta was 6.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09 Billion. CDEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -59.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.261, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.32% since then. We note from Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.2 Million.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CDEV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV): Trading Information

Instantly CDEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.30- on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.0533 over the last five days. On the other hand, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDEV is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +91.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $156.61 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. to make $182.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $192.77 Million and $83.91 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.3%. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 105.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.7% of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. shares, and 58.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.33%. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 29.9% of the shares, which is about 83.46 Million shares worth $350.53 Million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C., with 3.68% or 10.27 Million shares worth $15.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6185186 shares worth $25.98 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.07 Million shares worth around $7.6 Million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.