Let’s Discuss The Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 786,703 shares of the Baudax Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BXRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.22 Million. BXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -326.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.38% since then. We note from Baudax Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.99 Million.

Baudax Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BXRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Baudax Bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX): Trading Information Today

Instantly BXRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.16 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0952 over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 302.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXRX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +417.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 158.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) projections and forecasts

Baudax Bio, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.65 percent over the past six months and at a -84.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +95.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2218.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Baudax Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.