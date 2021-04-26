Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4,049,097 shares of the Kinross Gold Corporation(NYSE:KGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.6 Billion. KGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.32, offering almost -40.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.89% since then. We note from Kinross Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.33 Million.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KGC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC): Trading Information Today

Although KGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.78- on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently down 0% year-to-date, but still down -0.0174 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.97, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 49.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KGC is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $14.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +93.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) projections and forecasts

Kinross Gold Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.41 percent over the past six months and at a -5.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation to make $1.12 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $879.8 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.7%. Kinross Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 71.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -7.4% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KGC Dividend Yield

Kinross Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares, and 65.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.78%. Kinross Gold Corporation stock is held by 649 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.32% of the shares, which is about 92.34 Million shares worth $677.79 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.04% or 38.36 Million shares worth $281.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 61662155 shares worth $411.29 Million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 17.16 Million shares worth around $119.78 Million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.