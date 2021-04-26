Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3,304,455 shares of the Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.23 Million. KIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -82.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Kelso Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 Million.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ): Trading Information

Instantly KIQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.844 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.0445 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 183.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIQ is forecast to be at a low of $2.3 and a high of $2.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +183.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 183.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kelso Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.77% of Kelso Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.16%. Kelso Technologies Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.6% of the shares, which is about 1.41 Million shares worth $768.98 Thousand.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p., with 1.77% or 961.3 Thousand shares worth $523.91 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.