Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1,053,319 shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.37 Million. KXIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -438.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.94% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KXIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.65% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 1.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.9%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 17 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 254.6 Thousand shares worth $949.66 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.34% or 205.84 Thousand shares worth $767.77 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 55848 shares worth $184.3 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31.87 Thousand shares worth around $107.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.