Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1,053,319 shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) have been traded, and its beta is -0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.37 Million. KXIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -438.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.94% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KXIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.65% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 1.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.9%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 17 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 254.6 Thousand shares worth $949.66 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.34% or 205.84 Thousand shares worth $767.77 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 55848 shares worth $184.3 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31.87 Thousand shares worth around $107.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.