ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3,107,812 shares of the ING Groep N.V.(NYSE:ING) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.7, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.1 Billion. ING at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.76, offering almost -0.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.26% since then. We note from ING Groep N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 Million.

ING Groep N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ING as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ING Groep N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING): Trading Information Today

Instantly ING has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.71 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.0104 over the last five days. On the other hand, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ING is forecast to be at a low of $10.73 and a high of $16.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.2%. ING Groep N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -48.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.7% per year for the next five years.

ING Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ING Groep N.V. shares, and 3.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.19%. ING Groep N.V. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 39.34 Million shares worth $371.33 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 0.25% or 9.8 Million shares worth $92.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 9786035 shares worth $86.31 Million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 837.83 Thousand shares worth around $10.25 Million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.