If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 4,220,728 shares of the Ambev S.A.(NYSE:ABEV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.9, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.93 Billion. ABEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.2, offering almost -10.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.89 Million.

Ambev S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV): Trading Information Today

Although ABEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.97- on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.014 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.65, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -3.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.33 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $2.47 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.83%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -36.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.4% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.72% per year.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 8.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.82%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 375 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 218.88 Million shares worth $669.76 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.02% or 160.81 Million shares worth $492.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 103000000 shares worth $288.23 Million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 75.28 Million shares worth around $210.04 Million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.