If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,425,873 shares of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.36 Million. AAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -117.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): Trading Information

Instantly AAU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.98E on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1438 over the last five days. On the other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 92.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAU is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +92.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.3%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 20.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.08% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares, and 6.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.55%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 2.44 Million shares worth $1.14 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.62% or 2.22 Million shares worth $1.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2572664 shares worth $1.89 Million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small held roughly 14Thousand shares worth around $10.19 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.