ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 37.1% Increase

In today’s recent session, 4,714,359 shares of the ICICI Bank Limited(NYSE:IBN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.72, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.28 Billion. IBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.47, offering almost -17.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.27% since then. We note from ICICI Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.36 Million.

ICICI Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IBN as a Hold, whereas 40 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN): Trading Information Today

Instantly IBN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.74 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0512 over the last five days. On the other hand, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBN is forecast to be at a low of $15.88 and a high of $22.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) projections and forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.59 percent over the past six months and at a 100% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 260% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ICICI Bank Limited earnings are expected to increase by 188.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ICICI Bank Limited shares, and 20.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.02%. ICICI Bank Limited stock is held by 515 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 58.51 Million shares worth $869.49 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.48% or 51.11 Million shares worth $759.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 18092628 shares worth $273.2 Million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund held roughly 11.9 Million shares worth around $179.76 Million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.