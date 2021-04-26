GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 7,190,555 shares of the GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.07, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.08 Billion. GSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.05, offering almost -450.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.66% since then. We note from GSX Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.37 Million.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GSX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX): Trading Information

Instantly GSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.24 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0616 over the last five days. On the other hand, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is -0.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day (s).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) projections and forecasts

GSX Techedu Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62 percent over the past six months and at a -53.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -144.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -600% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $289.31 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect GSX Techedu Inc. to make $431.49 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.3 Billion and $237.96 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GSX Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -746.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares, and 76.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.31%. GSX Techedu Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.25% of the shares, which is about 20.62 Million shares worth $1.07 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.14% or 14.66 Million shares worth $758.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 789928 shares worth $40.85 Million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 667.39 Thousand shares worth around $22.61 Million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.