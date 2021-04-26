Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 8,104,895 shares of the Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $501.54 Million. GNUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.73, offering almost -606.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.75% since then. We note from Genius Brands International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.07 Million.

Genius Brands International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GNUS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Genius Brands International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS): Trading Information

Instantly GNUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.73 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.085 over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is -0.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 171.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNUS is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +171.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 171.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.6%. Genius Brands International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -125.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Genius Brands International, Inc. shares, and 11.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.61%. Genius Brands International, Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.52% of the shares, which is about 4.56 Million shares worth $6.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.16% or 3.5 Million shares worth $4.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3380001 shares worth $4.66 Million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $1.95 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.