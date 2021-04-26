General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 4,657,516 shares of the General Motors Company(NYSE:GM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.95, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.07 Billion. GM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.24, offering almost -7.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.28% since then. We note from General Motors Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.79 Million.

General Motors Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GM as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. General Motors Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): Trading Information Today

Instantly GM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.58 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.0006 over the last five days. On the other hand, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.48, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GM is forecast to be at a low of $61 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Motors Company (GM) projections and forecasts

General Motors Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +60.83 percent over the past six months and at a 2.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +58.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 318% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.67 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect General Motors Company to make $33.3 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.71 Billion and $16.78 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 98.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6%. General Motors Company earnings are expected to decrease by -5.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.74% per year for the next five years.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.97% of General Motors Company shares, and 81.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.56%. General Motors Company stock is held by 1494 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.38% of the shares, which is about 106.3 Million shares worth $4.43 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.29% or 90.64 Million shares worth $3.77 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 34304810 shares worth $1.43 Billion, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 32Million shares worth around $1.84 Billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.