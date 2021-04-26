Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

In the last trading session, 9,691,224 shares of the Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.9 Million. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -253.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.27% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 Million.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Trading Information

Instantly BBIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.87- on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.94% year-to-date, but still up 0.2667 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day (s).

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -67.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.16% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares, and 1.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.55%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Rovida Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.2% of the shares, which is about 329.97 Thousand shares worth $452.06 Thousand.

Novare Capital Management, with 0.34% or 93.41 Thousand shares worth $127.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 64229 shares worth $186.26 Thousand, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 20.4 Thousand shares worth around $27.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.