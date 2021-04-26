Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

In today’s recent session, 651,910 shares of the The9 Limited(NASDAQ:NCTY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.15, and it changed around $0.95 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.78 Million. NCTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.2, offering almost -302.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.79% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 Million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY): Trading Information Today

Instantly NCTY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.99 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.2061 over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -0.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 504.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 122.17 day(s).

The9 Limited (NCTY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The9 Limited earnings are expected to increase by 235.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of The9 Limited shares, and 5.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.64%. The9 Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 50.2 Thousand shares worth $177.71 Thousand.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.25% or 37.52 Thousand shares worth $132.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3545 shares worth $115.89 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 904 shares worth around $29.55 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.