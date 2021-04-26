Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:SEAH)

In today’s recent session, 16,764,992 shares of the Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:SEAH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.42, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.9 Million. SEAH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.85, offering almost -4.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.97% since then. We note from Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 231.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 295.81 Million.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SEAH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. shares, and 51.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.1%. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.53% of the shares, which is about 2.49 Million shares worth $25.19 Million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, with 3.89% or 1.75 Million shares worth $17.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 484511 shares worth $4.9 Million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 213.6 Thousand shares worth around $2.16 Million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.