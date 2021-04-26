Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

In the last trading session, 7,098,336 shares of the SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.59 Million. SEAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -162.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.52% since then. We note from SeaChange International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 119.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.68 Million.

SeaChange International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SEAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SeaChange International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC): Trading Information

Instantly SEAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.25 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.1262 over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 72.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEAC is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) projections and forecasts

SeaChange International, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +40.67 percent over the past six months and at a -29.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +35.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.4%. SeaChange International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -138.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.64% of SeaChange International, Inc. shares, and 18.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.11%. SeaChange International, Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.44 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.09% or 1.01 Million shares worth $1.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 464902 shares worth $720.6 Thousand, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 436.33 Thousand shares worth around $610.86 Thousand, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.