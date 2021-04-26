Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)

In the last trading session, 2,134,729 shares of the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.9, and it changed around $1.73 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $624.13 Million. NGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.25, offering almost -108.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.2% since then. We note from Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 Million.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA): Trading Information

Instantly NGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.32 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.114 over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day (s).

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. shares, and 35.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.37%. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 2.56 Million shares worth $45.57 Million.

Alberta Investment Managament Corp, with 3.6% or 1.44 Million shares worth $25.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16632 shares worth $271.27 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held roughly 11.71 Thousand shares worth around $190.94 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.