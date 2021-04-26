Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

In the last trading session, 4,978,376 shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.92 Million. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.86, offering almost -244.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.86% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.67 Million.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LKCO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO): Trading Information

Instantly LKCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.19 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.0769 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 100.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.88 day (s).

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Luokung Technology Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -162% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 3.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.15%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 3.12 Million shares worth $2.12 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.11% or 301.2 Thousand shares worth $204.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.