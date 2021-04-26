Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

In the last trading session, 1,390,671 shares of the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.88, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.43 Million. GSMG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.2, offering almost -34.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.01% since then. We note from Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 493.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.93 Million.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG): Trading Information

Although GSMG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.86- on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0026 over the last five days. On the other hand, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day (s).

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 372.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.84% of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Linden Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 90.1 Thousand shares worth $247.77 Thousand.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc., with 0.06% or 37.2 Thousand shares worth $102.3 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.