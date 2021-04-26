Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

In today’s recent session, 1,435,928 shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.08, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.61 Billion. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.5, offering almost -108.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.18% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 Million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): Trading Information Today

Although CGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.04 on Tuesday, Apr 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0087 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $16.51 and a high of $59.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.58% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 14.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.38%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 573 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.72% of the shares, which is about 6.57 Million shares worth $162.01 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.77% or 2.96 Million shares worth $72.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.