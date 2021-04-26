FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 11.1% Increase

In the last trading session, 26,084,785 shares of the FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) were traded, and its beta was 5.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.2, and it changed around $0.9 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3Billion. FCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -188.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.78% since then. We note from FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.02 Million.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FCEL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. FuelCell Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL): Trading Information

Instantly FCEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.43 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0345 over the last five days. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.59, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCEL is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $17.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) projections and forecasts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +367.89 percent over the past six months and at a -30.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +28.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.8%. FuelCell Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares, and 32.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.55%. FuelCell Energy, Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 21.19 Million shares worth $236.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.78% or 15.41 Million shares worth $172.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8891721 shares worth $99.32 Million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.71 Million shares worth around $111.06 Million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.