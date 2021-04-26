Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine? – Marketing Sentinel

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1,991,739 shares of the Farmmi, Inc.(NASDAQ:FAMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.37 Million. FAMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -139.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.34% since then. We note from Farmmi, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 631.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 Million.

Farmmi, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FAMI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): Trading Information Today

Instantly FAMI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.05 on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.02 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 533.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 264.01 day(s).

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.3%. Farmmi, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 292.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.22% of Farmmi, Inc. shares, and 2.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.42%. Farmmi, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.51% of the shares, which is about 715.4 Thousand shares worth $858.48 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.2% or 56.02 Thousand shares worth $67.23 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

