Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,831,448 shares of the Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) were traded, and its beta was -0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.42 Million. EVFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.87, offering almost -361.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.03% since then. We note from Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 Million.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EVFM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM): Trading Information

Although EVFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.62 on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.0449 over the last five days. On the other hand, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is -0.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 269.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVFM is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +369.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 101.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) projections and forecasts

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.16 percent over the past six months and at a -26.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5287.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.4%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.53% of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 34.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.03%. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.28% of the shares, which is about 12.7 Million shares worth $30.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.27% or 5.21 Million shares worth $12.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2000000 shares worth $4.82 Million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.89 Million shares worth around $4.56 Million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.