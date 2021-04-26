Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,669,651 shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $478.73 Million. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.6, offering almost -214.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.17% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.28 Million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO): Trading Information

Instantly SOLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.36- on Thursday, Apr 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0286 over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 159.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $8.79 and a high of $15.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +255.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 103.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.47% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 10.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.83%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.28% of the shares, which is about 5.92 Million shares worth $36.62 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 5.37% or 1.74 Million shares worth $10.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7039655 shares worth $33.09 Million, making up 21.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF held roughly 145.94 Thousand shares worth around $903.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.