EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.25 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.0061 over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day (s).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. EHang Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -15.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 5.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.26%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 31 institutions, with Aviva PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 108.21 Thousand shares worth $2.28 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.26% or 83.06 Thousand shares worth $1.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 99447 shares worth $6.6 Million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 22.8 Thousand shares worth around $844.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

