Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,334,213 shares of the Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.96, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.1 Million. EQOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.95, offering almost -285.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.26% since then. We note from Diginex Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 466.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978.62 Million.

Diginex Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EQOS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Diginex Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS): Trading Information

Instantly EQOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.90- on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.2168 over the last five days. On the other hand, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -0.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 751.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 314.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQOS is forecast to be at a low of $24.7 and a high of $24.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +314.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 314.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Diginex Limited earnings are expected to increase by 0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.33% of Diginex Limited shares, and 3.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.42%. Diginex Limited stock is held by 20 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.7% of the shares, which is about 635.95 Thousand shares worth $10.26 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.74% or 276.89 Thousand shares worth $4.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2105859 shares worth $23.1 Million, making up 5.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held roughly 165.28 Thousand shares worth around $2.54 Million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.