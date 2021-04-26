Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 7,663,197 shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $804.02 Million. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.92 Million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN): Trading Information

Although DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.09 on Wednesday, Apr 21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.0609 over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $1.2 and a high of $2.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +120% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.5%. Denison Mines Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 15.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 16.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.18%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.4% of the shares, which is about 19.25 Million shares worth $12.46 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC, with 2.01% or 16.08 Million shares worth $10.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 14485520 shares worth $15.21 Million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 11.78 Million shares worth around $7.75 Million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.