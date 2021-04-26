Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3,132,526 shares of the Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.85, and it changed around $0.86 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21 Billion. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.3, offering almost -177.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.29% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DNMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Danimer Scientific, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR): Trading Information

Instantly DNMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.61 on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.2431 over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is -0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 143.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNMR is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +159.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 126.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Danimer Scientific, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.28% of Danimer Scientific, Inc. shares, and 32.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.01%. Danimer Scientific, Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.7% of the shares, which is about 2.38 Million shares worth $55.97 Million.

Jefferies Group Inc, with 2.55% or 2.25 Million shares worth $52.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2209840 shares worth $83.42 Million, making up 2.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held roughly 558.5 Thousand shares worth around $21.08 Million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.