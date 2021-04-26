ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1,850,672 shares of the ContextLogic Inc.(NASDAQ:WISH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.62, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.84 Billion. WISH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.85, offering almost -141.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.02% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73 Million.

ContextLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 93.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISH is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +193.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -447.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.2% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 77.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.21%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 20.71% of the shares, which is about 103.77 Million shares worth $1.89 Billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 12.65% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3687788 shares worth $67.27 Million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port held roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $37.08 Million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.