Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 38.5% Increase

In the last trading session, 8,815,698 shares of the Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.38, and it changed around $2.31 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.31 Billion. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -102.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.25% since then. We note from Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 Million.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Trading Information

Instantly CHPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.55 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.0947 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 57.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -734.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.