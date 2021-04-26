CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,781,520 shares of the CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) were traded, and its beta was 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.26 Million. CASI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.9, offering almost -132.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.1% since then. We note from CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CASI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI): Trading Information

Instantly CASI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.85 on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.0615 over the last five days. On the other hand, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is -0.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 152.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CASI is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +197.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) projections and forecasts

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5 percent over the past six months and at a -44.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +44.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $5.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.41 Million and $2.67 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 105.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.5%. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.01% of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 29.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.28%. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.7% of the shares, which is about 7.97 Million shares worth $23.52 Million.

Consonance Capital Management LP, with 5.42% or 7.58 Million shares worth $22.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7564127 shares worth $25.42 Million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $5.48 Million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.