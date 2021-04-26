CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today – Marketing Sentinel

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2,613,924 shares of the CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.53, and it changed around $0.53 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $800.24 Million. LOTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.9, offering almost -71.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.34% since then. We note from CarLotz, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 Million.

CarLotz, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LOTZ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CarLotz, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 192.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOTZ is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +192.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 192.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CarLotz, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -201.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

