Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,935,246 shares of the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05 Billion. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -185.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.48% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 Million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Trading Information

Instantly GOEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.89- on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0609 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -0.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +106.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canoo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -28.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.68% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 8.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.39%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.06% or 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.