Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 18,460,178 shares of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.16, and it changed around $3.68 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $369.48 Million. BTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.87, offering almost -16.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.37% since then. We note from Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 77.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.84 Million.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -31.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTX is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -31.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.4%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.