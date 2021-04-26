Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1,811,241 shares of the Boqii Holding Limited(NYSE:BQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $444.86 Million. BQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.84, offering almost -145.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.52% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 195.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728Million.

Boqii Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Boqii Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ): Trading Information Today

Instantly BQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.50- on Monday, Apr 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.1337 over the last five days. On the other hand, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 609.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Boqii Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 38.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Boqii Holding Limited shares, and 10.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.27%. Boqii Holding Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 6.39 Million shares worth $33.28 Million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC, with 0.77% or 570.19 Thousand shares worth $3.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.