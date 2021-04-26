Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2,780,719 shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.82, and it changed around $2.02 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.84 Billion. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.18, offering almost -121.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.52% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL): Trading Information

Instantly ARVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.84 on Friday, Apr 23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.1681 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 94.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVL is forecast to be at a low of $28.5 and a high of $37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +119.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Arrival earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Biggest Investors

Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6386585 shares worth $102.57 Million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.82 Million shares worth around $77.41 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.