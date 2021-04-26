Are Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3,967,185 shares of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.06 Million. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.3, offering almost -712.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.84% since then. We note from Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46 Million.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX): Trading Information

Although METX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.97 on Monday, Apr 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.1111 over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day (s).

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -221.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.64% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares, and 12.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.97%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Amundi Pioneer Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 520Thousand shares worth $1.04 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 0.22% or 118.33 Thousand shares worth $236.66 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 45920 shares worth $110.67 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19.67 Thousand shares worth around $46.82 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.